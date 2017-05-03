The FAI have launched an investigation into Athlone Town, after what they call "irregular betting patterns" surrounding their defeat to Longford Town last Saturday.

They say a detailed report has been received from UEFA highlighting the betting patterns on international markets, which has since been passed on to An Garda Siochana.

The association has spoken to both clubs, and will begin interviewing players and officials involved next week.

Longford Town the SSE Airtricity League First Division game in question 3-1.

In full, the FAI say:

"A detailed report has been received from UEFA highlighting irregular betting patterns around the club's SSE Airtricity League First Division game with Longford Town on Saturday, April 29.

"In its report to the FAI, which was received on Tuesday, May 2, UEFA presented analysis which demonstrated the irregular betting patterns on international markets.

"The FAI has opened an investigation on the matter and a copy of UEFA's report has been submitted to An Garda Siochana

The FAI has written to both clubs involved in the fixture

Interviews will take place with players, coaches and officials of Athlone Town AFC commencing Monday, May 8

If the investigation determines a breach of FAI rules, charges will be issued and the matter will be heard by the FAI Disciplinary Committee, in accordance with FAI rules

The FAI has been monitoring the club since it received information from UEFA following an inquiry by FAI Competitions Director, Fran Gavin, prior to the start of the 2017 season

The FAI remains in regular contact with UEFA and will be seeking further information

On March 29, Mr Gavin delivered an Integrity Workshop presentation to the Athlone Town AFC senior squad and coaches on the prevention of match-fixing and betting, in his role as FAI Integrity Officer"

In response, Athlone Town say they are "absolutely shocked" by the report, but confirm they will offer their full co-operation to the investigations.

"The board and the management committee of Athlone Town AFC are absolutely shocked by the contents of documentation forwarded to us by the FAI and UEFA concerning out recent First Division game against Longford Town.

"The club absolutely abhors match fixing and would never knowingly get involved in such unacceptable activity.

"The club will be fully co-operating with those conducting the investigation, and look forward to meeting with FAI officials next week.

"Should any of the allegations be upheld the club will take action against any wrongdoers.

"The club will not be commenting any further on the matter until the investigation has been completed."