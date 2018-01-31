Arsenal have smashed their transfer record to Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have announced that the 28-year-old has signed a "long-term contact" at the Emirates Stadium.

Neither club have disclosed the fee but it's believed to be around 60-million pounds, eclipsing the 49-milion Arsenal paid for Alexandre Lacazette last summer.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year has scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and has netted 21 times in 24 games across all competitions this season.

Dortmund agreed to complete the deal after reaching an agreement with Chelsea to loan Michy Batshuayi until the end of the season.

The Premier League champions are now looking to complete the final leg of the transfer triangle, by signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

Last night Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said he'd be sad to see the French international leave the Emirates.

"He is a guy who gave great service to the club, he never let us down on the commitment front and he saved us many times. I have absolutely no doubt that when I ask him if he is ready to commit and he says yes, I have no problem with that. That is why I put him on, because it was needed and unfortunately he couldn’t help us. Yes. I have personally, of course, taken him from Montpellier and he became a strong, regular international player for France and we have gone together through good and bad. But always I believe his behaviour has been top, top class and the respect is more linked to that than to all the rest."

Aubameyang had been in dispute with Dortmund in recent weeks as the tried to push through the transfer but the German club's sporting director Michael Zorc has wished the striker well in North London.

"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB-Pokal to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal."

The Gabon captain is hoping to emulate his hero Thierry Henry.

"I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He's an example for us strikers."