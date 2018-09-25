St Patrick's Athletic have confirmed the shock departure of Liam Buckley.

The Saints boss has has resigned from his position as first team manager by "mutual consent" according to the club.

Club chairman Garrett Kelleher thanked Liam for his numerous successes during his time here over the past number of years and in particular for "bringing his brand of free flowing and passing football to St Pat's, which has brought much entertainment and enjoyment to those who witnessed it."

Buckley thanked all involved with St Pat's for the support given to him during his seven year reign and concluded by wishing the club the best of luck in the future.

The loss to a second string Bohs side last weekend that included a number of debutants for the Gypsies appear to be the straw that broke the camels back. Before that loss the Saints had registered 3 wins and a draw in their last 4 games.

Bucko guided St Patrick's Athletic to the title in 2013, the following year the club ended their 53 year wait to win the FAI Cup. Buckley also presided over League Cup wins in 2015 and 2016.

The Saints though have struggled in recent season. A reduced budget left them languishing down the bottom third of the table, they survived relegation eventually finishing 4 points above the drop zone.