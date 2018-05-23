Unai Emery has been confirmed as the Arsenal manager. The club haven't revealed the length of the contract.

The Spaniard started his coaching career at Lorca Deportiva in 2005 after an unremarkable playing career spent mostly in the Spanish second division.

He went on to coach Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow before joining Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain.

He had success with the big spending French side as he won the treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.

He's also won silverware with Sevilla, leading them to three consecutive Europa League titles

Emery said: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

"I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history. I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success.

"I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”