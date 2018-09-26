It may not be functioning optimally but there is some consolation living in this democracy of ours - it could be way worse.

And social media with all it's ills provides a counterbalance to perceived censorship.

It's fair to say 99 per cent of the world was aghast when Qatar was announced as host of the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

Ahead of the announcement by Sepp Blatter most were saying - the climate there is in no way suitable.

But here we are.

Four years away from the tournament kick off and more worrying information surfaces from Amnesty International about the construction phase.

Dozens of migrants working on the city that will host the final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup have gone unpaid for months, Amnesty International says.

An investigation by the human rights group found that a contractor in Lusail had "ruined lives", with workers not paid due to "cash flow problems".

Qatar beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament. Fifa said the non-payments were not connected to the World Cup.

According to Amnesty, migrants from Bangladesh, India and Nepal working on the refurbishment of the showcase Khalifa Stadium and landscaping the surrounding gardens and sporting facilities known as the “Aspire Zone” are being exploited.

Some are being subjected to forced labour.

They can’t change jobs, they can’t leave the country and they often wait months to get paid. Meanwhile, FIFA (football’s global governing body), its sponsors and the construction companies involved are set to make massive financial gains from the tournament.

How it all came to this has been documented by the human rights organisation.

Amnesty's existence is so important in the world of today.

It still raises uncomfortable questions for the world.

Also for the sponsors and commercial partners of FIFA.

Is it too much to hope there will be a good outcome to all of this?