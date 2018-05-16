Everton have sacked manager Sam Allardcye after six months in charge. Allardyce agreed a contract until the summer of 2019 when he took over last November with the club 13th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone. The Toffees went on to finish 8th in the league but the former England boss never really received widespread approval from Everton fans.

Everton won 10 of their 24 league matches under Allardyce and finished the season with a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday. During his tenure, the club was also forced to apologise to Allardyce last month for a survey that was sent to fans asking them to rank their manager's performance on a scale of 0 to 10.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said in a statement:

" On behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months. Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that. "

" However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately. Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future. "

Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to replace Allardyce. The 40-year-old Portuguese was the preferred choice for owner Farhad Moshiri when Ronald Koeman was shown the exit door.