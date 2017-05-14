Hull City have officially been relegated from the Premier League.

Marco Silva's side have gone straight back down to the Championship, with the relegation confirmed after a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The damage was done in the first half, with an early goal for Wilfried Zaha and a Christian Benteke header sending Palace 2-0 up before the break.

With seven minutes left Luka Milivojevic made it three from the penalty spot, after Jeff Schlupp was taken down by Michael Dawson.

And Patrick Van Aanholt scored in injury time to seal a great day for Palace, marking another successful relegation scrap for Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce says it was a "perfect" performance from his team, on such a hige day for the club.

Hull go down alongside Middlesbrough and Sunderland, to be replaced by Newcastle, Brighton and one more side.

The Sky Bet Championship playoffs are very well poised heady into the second legs in midweek. Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday played put a scoreless draw this afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium, with their return leg on Wednesday at Hillsborough.

It's 1-1 between Fulham and Reading after their first leg yesterday. Their contest will be decided on Tuesday night at the Madejski Stadium.