It appears that Darren Randolph's club season could be over.

The Republic of Ireland first choice keeper was dropped by his West Ham boss Slaven Bilic this afternoon, after a disappointing performance in the Hammers' 2-2 draw against Sunderland last week.

His replacement Adrian kept a clean sheet at the London Stadium today, with West Ham and Everton playing out a dull scoreless draw, and after the game Bilic hinted that he's likely to stick with the Spaniard in goals for the remainder of the season.

The West Ham boss spoke to Today FM's Ian Beach after the game at the Aviva Stadium, and says he'll always give goalkeepers a series of matches in the first team, and with just four games left this season for the Hammers it looks likely that Randolph will be warming the bench for each of them.

Bilic also says that it shouldn't worry Republic of Ireland fans too much though, with the Bray man starring for the Republic in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, despite being second choice for his club at the time.