Tyler Bleyendaal is on course to be fit for Munster's Guinness PRO12 semi final against the Ospreys this Saturday.

The outhalf injured his bicep in the province's 50-14 win against Connacht at Thomond Park, but Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has confirmed he will return to full training this week.

Winger Alex Wooton is also on course to be available after a minor hamstring injury.

Leinster play the Scarlets in the last four on Friday night at the RDS, and are sweating on the fitness of Sean Cronin.

The hooker has missed training in recent days with a minor neck complaint, and with just four days to go until the game against the Scarlets, his participation is a real doubt.

Robbie Henshaw is also still nursing a rib injury which he picked up in the Champions Cup semi final defeat to Clermont, but the province are "optimistic" he'll recover in time, having taken non-contact training last week.

In better news Sean O'Brien is back in full training, having missed the last few games with a hamstring issue.