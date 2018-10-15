Ordinarily Bath losing by 2 points at home to Toulouse wouldn't generate too many global headlines.

But did you see Freddie Burns late foul up? His air kiss and badge touch before his touchdown miss sent twitter into overdrive!

The outhalf was guilty of two late blunders as Toulouse continued English clubs’ painful start to the Heineken Champions Cup by claiming a 22-20 victory over Bath. Less than 24 hours after European title holders Leinster crushed Wasps under a half-century of points in Dublin, Toulouse clinched a crucial Pool One win at the Recreation Ground.

And they were helped by Bath fullback Burns, who missed an easy 74th-minute penalty chance and then blew a try barely 60 seconds later after crossing the Toulouse line before losing control of the ball under pressure from Toulouse defender Maxime Medard.

Watch this!

To be fair the man himself took it on the chin.

Love this sport for the highs and the lows. Today was an ultimate low and a mistake I’ll learn from. I’ll continue to give my best as I always do. Lastly just apologies to the boys and the supporters for the mistake. I’ll bounce back... thanks for the support 👍🏼 — Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) October 13, 2018

And he's getting good support from fellow professionals!

Here come the keyboard warriors

Head up bro

Ain’t nobody die 👊🏾 @FreddieBurns

Keep smiling boss — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) October 13, 2018

And in a case bolting the door of the stable after the horse has scarpered Bath have now introduced a ban on players celebrating before grounding the ball! Surely thats a rule of rugby that should be part of the natural instinct!

Anyway what do I know?

You gotta love the twitter machine though.

It coughed up this crazy incident in the aftermath of Burnsgate!

Even Will Carling was called out for dawdling in his career. See here. Now back to work with you!