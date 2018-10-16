He may only be on trial in Australia but sprint king Usain Bolt could be set to play professional soccer in Europe.

Currently with Central Coast Mariners down under Bolt now has a two-year contract offer from Valletta, the Maltese champions have confirmed.

The former sprint king and eight-time Olympic champion Bolt is with the Mariners in his bid to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Some horrific defending allowed him in for the second of his two goals last week.

To be fair he had a bit more to do with his debut goal.

Bolt scored twice in his first start against Macarthur South West United in their 4-0 win against Macarthur South West United in Campbeltown, Sydney.

After seven weeks training with the club Usain is happy with his progress and when given the opportunity to start the game Usain took advantage to create headlines all over the world and prove to his doubters that ‘Anything is Possible’. Speaking to reporters after the game he said –

“I’ve been working, trying to get fit to the level that I can play for 45 minutes,” Bolt said. “To me, I played well and happy with the progress I’m making. I was telling myself if I got the guy off my shoulders, set up myself and hit the target, that was the key thing.

“The coach told me you will get chances, don’t get frustrated if you miss it’s a part of the game, you got to continue pushing till you get those chances. I need more games to get better and to know where to be. The coach will play me in different places, because of my speed, other strikers.

