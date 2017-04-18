Leicester City 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (Agg 1:2)

Leicester City's first Champions League campaign came to an end. The Premier League champions drew 1-1 at home to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their quarter final, with Atletico advancing 2-1 on aggregate.

Saul Niguez put the Spanish side ahead in the 26th minute to leave Leicester needing three goals to advance to the semi finals. It was always going to be an uphill task against last season's runners up but the home side were given a glimmer of hope when Jamie Vardy found the net in the 61st minute.

Leicester put pressure on the visitors with Vardy, Leonardo Ulloa and Riyad Mahrez all going close to adding a second which would have set up a grandstand finish.

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Agg 6-3 AET)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for holders Real Madrid in a controversial extra time win at home to Bayern Munich. Bayern needed to score twice to have any chance of progressing and the German side took the lead early in the second half when Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty.

Ronaldo got his first of the night in the 76th minute to settle a few nerves in Madrid but less than one minute later Bayern had levelled up the tie when Sergio Ramos scored an own goal. Bayern were on top as the game was heading towards extra time but then came the first of many controversial calls from the offcials. Arturo Vidal was sent off for Bayern in the 84th minute after receiving an extremely harsh second yellow card for a challenge on Marco Asensio.

It got worse for the away side in extra time starting with Ronaldo's second goal which was clearly offside as was his third goal and it was all over by the time Asensio fired home Real's fourth.

Both Madrid clubs will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday.