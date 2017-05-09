Victory was a bit sweeter than usual for Eugenie Bouchard in the Madrid Open. The Canadian came through a three set thriller in Spain to overcome Maria Sharapova.

Bouchard said she had "extra motivation" and also revealed she got plenty of support from her fellow pros before the match although she said her peers were afraid to speak out publicly.

The world number 60 had called Sharapova "a cheater" prior to the Russian's return to competitive action in April after a 15-month doping ban.

The five-time Grand Slam winner was initially banned for two years after testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open but the suspension was reduced to 15 months and the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in October that Sharapova was not an "intentional doper".

Bouchard won 7-5 2-6 6-4 in three hours to record a first victory over Sharapova.

You can see below how much it meant to her and keep an eye out for a tense handshake at the end: