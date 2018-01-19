Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has issued a hands of warning for Harry Arter, warning potential clubs that the Republic of Ireland international is not for sale.

West Ham expressed an interest in signing the midfielder only to be told their offer fell well short of the asking price.

Arter has made 13 appearances for the Cherries in the top flight but has failed to maintain a starting place consistently.

Asked if either Arter or stuttering striker Benik Afobe were are for sale Howe said:

"The situation's not changed. We've had no bids for our players, and we're not actively in the market.

"I think Harry is fine, the pleasing thing from the game against Wigan, you can see it from the performance, he was absolutely motivated to play, to win, and to give his best.

"I thought he was very committed against Wigan, and he was one of the bright spots.

"I'd say Benik's scored some absolutely crucial goals for us. That should never be forgotten.

"I back Benik, he's got a valuable part to play here.