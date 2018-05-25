Legendary boxing trainer Brendan Ingle passed away on Friday at the age of 77.

The Dubliner was responsible for training four world champions at his gym in Sheffield and was widely regarded as one of the best in the business.

He was also in the corner of six European champions, fifteen British champions and six Commonwealth champions.

The gym is run now by Ingle's sons Dominic and John, and among those training there currently is Irish professional boxer Jason Quigley.

Johnny Nelson was among the champions trained at the Wincobank gym in Sheffield.

"A good, good man has left this earth today," Nelson wrote on Instagram. "A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world."

Naseem Hamed was among the champions trained by Ingle, they worked together since Hamed began in carrer before a bitter split.

Which Ingle explained in 2015: “I said to him in the end, Naz the problem is money has become your god, ‘no’ he said.

“I said listen to me, I watch that’s my job, that’s my hobby I watch people. You think you can treat people like crap. Be kind to everyone on your way up because you’ll meet them on the way down.

“It’s life.”

Brendan Ingle passed away peacefully at 7.40am at the Royal Hallamshire hospital.