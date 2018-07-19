Bray Wanderers have been plunged deeper into despair with the news that Martin Russell has quit as manager of the cash strapped club.

Russell cited 'constraints and unrealistic circumstances that have recently unfolded' as the reason behind his departure.

Wages for June are now almost three weeks late with players set to strike next week unless they are paid in full and guarantees are made for the remainder of the season.

Russell claims the owner Gerry Mulvey is working tirelessly to resolve the issue. Graham Kelly will be in the dugout for Friday’s SSE Airtricity League game with Bohemians.

If the dispute is not resolved the players will withdraw services from the SSE Airtricity League fixture with Cork City on July 27th.

They trained for the first time in over two weeks on Tuesday, management were not present at the session which was organised by representatives of the PFAI.

FULL STATEMENT FROM MARTIN RUSSELL

Due to the constraints and unrealistic circumstances that have unfolded in recent times at Bray Wanderers FC, it is with deep regret that I have made the decision to resign as manager.

I would like to thank all the staff, supporters and players for their efforts whilst at the club. It has been a trying time for everyone concerned and highlights once again the lack of a proper football industry that we can all aspire to.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Gerry Mulvey, the club’s chairman who, like myself, staff, players and supporters, is as much a victim of the sorry state of affairs that we find ourselves in.

Gerry has always been honest with me, but unfortunately promises made to him have constantly been reneged on and, despite his tireless efforts, he has been unable to find enough support throughout the business world and the FAI in order to bring matters to a viable resolution.

I believe Gerry has always wanted something beneficial for football to come out of his involvement with Bray Wanderers FC and its participation in the Airtricity League.

With a variety of agendas and uncooperative and restrictive measures taken, the role of managing and concentrating on winning football matches has left me at this point.

I really hope that the great game we all love and follow does manage to find a better way but, at this moment in time, it’s impossible for me to be a manager in the current environment.

Martin Russell