Long before Brian Kerr became a jewel of Irish football, he had a much different career breeding rats out in a lab in UCD.

This wasn't something we were expecting to discuss on this week's World of Football, but when the sun shines, you make hay. What had started as a discussion about some of the strange things football fans had thrown onto a pitch escalated big time.

We had been talking about how fans of the Danish side Brondby had pelted dead rats at Copenhagen players during their 1-0 derby defeat on Monday, and it prompted Brian to give us his insight into a former career, which he described as being a "caretaker of rats", which sounds far cuter than the reality, which he spared no details of.

Crucially, he also added that it provided "great training to manage in the League of Ireland!".

However, that wasn't all we spoke about on this week's World of Football. We started this week's chat by providing an update on Simon Mignolet's venture into the world of coffee, as well as talking about an interesting development in Mexico, where a sorceress took it upon herself to try and improve the fortunes of struggling Cruz Azul.

Listen back to the full World of Football below (Kerr on rats begins at 4:20):