Brighton v Liverpool on Premier League Live with Sky Sports



Liverpool have won four of their last five league games since they were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham at Wembley in late October. Scoring goals has never really been a problem for the Reds since Jurgen Klopp took over but the same can't be said about conceding goals. However since the Spurs game, they've only let in two goals in the top flight which will please Klopp. Mohamed Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals after he bagged two more at Stoke despite being left on the bench. Klopp has rotated his side for the last couple of games and he'll make more changes for the trip to Brighton, especially with Spartak Moscow to come on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

Brighton have only lost one league game at the Amex Stadium this season which came against leaders Manchester City on the opening weekend. Chris Hughton's side are well organised and hard to break down, something Manchester United found about last week. Our commentary game on Premier League Live last week was from Old Trafford as Brighton made life difficult for Jose Mourinho's side before the Seagulls were undone by Ashley Young's effort deflected in off Lewis Dunk in the second half:

It's likely to be more of the same from Brighton tomorrow and it will be up to Liverpool to find a way through. The away side will have to be patient but they're certainly more equipped to break teams down this season with the addition of Salah to their squad. Set pieces could be key for Brighton, given the strength of Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk in the air and the fact that Liverpool don't always convince you when defending corners and free kicks.

Dave McIntyre and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box for us at the Amex and as usual we'll have our team of reporters at all the other games.

Mark Lawrenson, who played for both Brighton and Liverpool, will join us between 2 and 3 to discuss the main football stories and former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Hunt will be this week's guest in the Boot Room.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6pm on Today FM.