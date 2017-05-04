Johnny Buckley has been confirmed as the Kerry senior football captain for the 2017 championship.

The half-forward has been nominated by the Kingdom's county champions Dr Crokes, whom he captained to the All-Ireland club title in March.

Buckley has made 20 championship appearances since making his debut against Cork in 2012, going on to play a key role in the All-Ireland title win in 2014.

Dr Crokes have informed the Kerry County Committee that Johnny Buckley is their nominee to captain the Kerry Senior Football team in 2017.

A foot injury kept him sidelined for much of last season, and the 27-year-old is yet to feature for Eamonn Fitzmaurice's side in this campaign, having been on club duty with Dr Crokes until mid-March.

His Crokes clubmate Fionn Fitzgerald has been named as the vice-captain, with the versatile defender leading the Kingdom in their Allianz League title against Dublin last month.

Kerry open their Munster championship defence against either Clare or Limerick in the semi-finals next month.