Chelsea have started the season with three Premier League wins from three under Maurizio Sarri. The Italian said it would take a few months to see changes in Chelsea's style when he arrived at the club in the summer. The obvious changes are in formation and the role that N'Golo Kanté is playing in. The World Cup winning midfielder is further up the pitch since the introduction of new recruit Jorginho who is the catalyst for Chelsea's attacks. Former manager Antonio Conte scrapped a back-four after defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in 2016 but Sarri is using a back-four which includes David Luiz.

There's no doubt Chelsea will be more exciting to watch under Sarri but that also means they'll concede goals, something they've done in all three league games this season. Bournemouth will relish another trip to Stamford Bridge where they won 3-0 last season. Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe went to Italy four years ago to spend time with Sarri when the latter was in charge of Empoli. Sarri also brought his Napoli side to England to play Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly last year so the Chelsea manager will know what to expect from Bournemouth. The Cherries will go to Stamford Bridge to have a go like they always do and sometimes it can lead to a heavy defeat but Howe won't deviate from his game plan. That should mean we'll get a nice open game with plenty of chances and a few goals.

