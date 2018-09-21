Liverpool continued their fine start to the season with a 3-2 win over PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Jurgen Klopp's side needed an injury time winner from Roberto Firmino to beat the French champions but in truth the game should have been put to bed long before Kylian Mbappe made it 2-2. Mo Salah had an off night by his own very high standards but the encouraging thing for Liverpool is that they were able to come up with a winner without last season's top scorer on the pitch. Klopp was also able to leave Firmino on the bench before he came on to net the all important goal. Liverpool have more depth in their squad this season and the addition of Alisson looks to have sorted out their goalkeeping issues.

Southampton will be without on-loan top scorer Danny Ings, who is ineligible to play against his parent club. Mark Hughes was left scratching his head after last Monday's 2-2 with Brighton, a game the Saints were 2-0 up in. Hughes has not won any of his 11 Premier League visits to Anfield as a manager, losing each of the last five. Southampton will be hoping Liverpool have an off day because the Reds are unbeaten in 23 league matches at home. However Liverpool did struggle with league games off the back of a Champions League game last season, winning only one of their six league matches that followed a European group stage fixture.



Dave McIntyre and Gary Breen will be in the commentary box for us at Anfield. We'll also have reporters at all the other Premier League grounds, including Old Trafford where Manchester United are at home to Wolves. Champions Manchester City will also in action at 3.00 this Saturday with an away game against Cardiff City.

Kenny Cunningham will be this week's guest in the Boot Room which gets underway at 5.30. The former Republic of Ireland international will join us to look back on the night he made his debut for the Boys in Green. Cunningham's first game at senior level was a friendly away to Czech Republic in 1996.

