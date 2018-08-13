Non-league Maynooth University Town face a daunting task in the next round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The draw was made this evening and Maynooth were handed an away tie against the cup holders Cork City.

The other non-league side, CIE Ranch have been drawn at home against fellow Dubliners UCD, with all five of the Dublin league clubs drawn away from home.

The pick of the last-sixteen ties is the clash of 2012 winners Derry City and 2014 winners St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell, which is also the only all-Premier Division tie of the round

Bohemians face a tricky trip to First Division side Galway United while Cabinteely will take on top-flight strugglers Limerick at Markets Field.

In-form Shelbourne will go to Longford Town who knocked out Sligo Rovers in the first round.

Dundalk will entertain a resurgent Finn Harps who needed extra-time to win their match against Bray Wanderers in the last round while Drogheda United welcome Waterford.

The ties will be played on the last weekend (August 24-26) of this month.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup second round draw:

CIE Ranch v UCD

Galway United v Bohemians

Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic

Dundalk v Finn Harps

Cork City v Maynooth University Town

Drogheda United v Waterford

Limerick v Cabinteely

Longford Town v Shelbourne