Carlo Ancelotti has taken over as the head coach of 2017/18 Serie A runners-up Napoli, succeeding Maurizio Sarri.

The 58-year-old former Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid boss has signed a three year contract with the Naples club.

Just last week Sarri secured a second place finish with Napol on 91 points, just four behind champions Juventus who won their seventh consecutive Scudetto.

Reports in Italy have linked Sarri with Ancelotti's old job at Stamford Bridge and with Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg where another Italian Roberto Mancini had been in charge before his departure to take over the national side back home.

Ancelotti had been touted as the new Azzurri head coach before Mancini's appointment but he brings a good winning record to the Stadio San Paolo having won three Champions League titles with AC Milan and Real Madrid while he won league titles with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.