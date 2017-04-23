Celtic are just 90 minutes away from winning a domestic treble after they beat Old Firm rivals Rangers 2-0 at Hampden Park to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute through Callum McGregor after he was teed up by Moussa Demebele, who limped off in the first half.

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha changed things at half time by replacing Joe Garner and Andy Halliday with Barrie McKay and Joe Doodoo.

However Celtic doubled their lead just six minutes after the restart when Leigh Griffiths was brought down in the penalty area by James Tavernier and Scott Sinclair converted the spot kick.

Brendan Rodgers side will play Aberdeen in the final.