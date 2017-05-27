Celtic came from behind at Hampden Park to win their third trophy of the season and in doing so Brendan Rodgers went through the domestic season without defeat. Republic of Ireland international Jonny Hayes put Aberdeen ahead in the ninth minute when he found space in the penalty area to volley home. However the Dons lead lasted less than two minutes when Stuart Armstrong levelled things for Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers side created several chances in the second half but it looked like they would be frustrated until Tom Rogic fired in a close-range effort in the first of three added minutes to secure the club's first treble since 2001. It was also the Dons' sixth defeat of the season to Celtic. Rodgers is the third Celtic boss to do the clean sweep following Jock Stein, twice, and Martin O'Neill and it comes in the week that Celtic marked 50 years since the club won the European Cup.