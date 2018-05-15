Football fans in Ireland will have to switch channels when watching Champions League football next season. We're used to watching the top European games on TV3 on Tuesday nights and RTE on a Wednesday but that will change from August. Virgin Media and TV3 have secured the rights to broadcast all Wednesday Champions League matches, all Thursday Europa League matches, including the finals of both competitions. TV3 has Irish exclusive rights to 327 matches across both competitions per season and will also share the rights for 16 Tuesday night Champions League matches.

Up until now, RTE had the rights for Wednesday night Champions League matches and the final while Eir also showed Champions League games on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as Europa League matches on Thursdays. The Champions League group stage format will change from next season with 6pm and 8pm games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.