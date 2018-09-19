Kenny Cunningham has given his thoughts on the Champions League action when Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus were in action.

Manchester United were victorious against Young Boys Bern in their first group game in this year's Champions League, with Paul Pogba getting a brace (one from the penalty spot) and setting up a third for Anthony Martial. The score finished 3-0.

Kenny was also unconvinced by Cristiano Ronaldo's red card in the game between Juventus and Valencia. Ronaldo was dismissed for lashing out at Valencia's Jeison Murillo. According to Kenny, it's likely that Ronaldo will be able to line up against his old club in Manchester United, once the officials get to revisit the decision.

"I can understand his frustration, with the defender making a meal out of the initial contact when there wasn't much there. He was just letting the defender know he was there, there was a little scrunch of his hair.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it was rescinded."

Manchester City had a difficult night at home to Lyon, losing 2-1. Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir gave the French side the lead, while Bernardo Silva got a consolation.

