As expected, all four Irish provinces have made sweeping changes for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO 14 Interpro derby games.

For the third game in a row, Leinster have shuffled the deck, with 13 changes in total from the win against Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Garry Ringrose and Fergus McFadden are the only two to keep their places, with a fully changed pack.

Johnny Sexton is on the bench, so Ross Byrne takes the 10 jersey alongside Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks. Robbie Henshaw joins Ringrose in an international centre-pairing, while Jordan Larmour has another chance to excite from fullback.

Up front, Jack McGrath has completed the return to play protocols to captain the side from loosehead, joining James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong in a heavy-hitting front row.

Devin Toner and Scott Fardy are in the second row, with a back row of Jack Conan, Josh Murphy and Jordi Murphy, the latter lining out against his future side.

LEINSTER: J Larmour, F McFadden, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, B Daly, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong, D Toner, S Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, J Conan

Replacements: S Cronin, E Byrne, A Porter, M Kearney, M Deegan, N McCarthy, J Sexton, N Reid

Rory Best is back from injury to captain Ulster for tomorrow's game at the RDS.

The Ireland skipper is one of 9 changes from the New Year's Day win against Munster, with Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale also returning.

Rodney Ah You, Jean Deysel, Christian Lealiifano, Stuart McCloskey, Darren Cave and Charles Piutau all keep their places in the team.

It’s also set to be a milestone day for Johnny Stewart. The academy scrumhalf makes his first start for the province, having also featured against Leinster in Belfast earlier this season.

ULSTER: C Piutau, A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, C Lealiifano, J Stewart; C Black, R Best, R Ah You, P Browne, I Henderson, M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, W Herbst, A O'Connor, N Timoney, J Cooney, J McPhillips, T Bowe

Across in Conference A, Munster host Connacht at Thomond Park, with Johan van Graan's side in desperate need of a win after back to back defeats.

Following the second half disaster against Ulster on Monday, van Graan has changed all but five of his starting side, with Simon Zebo, Keith Earls, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea and Jack O’Donoghue retaining their places.

They’ve been able to welcome back Lions Conor Murray and CJ Stander, while Chris Farrell makes his return from a knee injury in the centre.

Rhys Marshall returns at hooker after completing the return to play protocols. He, Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn will all add plenty of beef to the pack.

MUNSTER: Munster: S Zebo, A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls, I Keatley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, J Ryan, J Kleyn, D O’Shea, J O’Donoghue, C Oliver, CJ Stander

Replacements: M Sherry, J Cronin, S Archer, R Copeland, P O’Mahony, D Williams, B Johnston, D Sweetnam

Connacht have made the fewst changes of the four provinces, but still bring in eight fresh faces.

Among those to remain in the team are Tiernan O’Halloran, Matt Healy, Jack Carty and John Muldoon.

Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane are among those to make way, but head coach Kieran Keane has been able to call upon Quinn Roux, Caoilin Blade and Niyi Adeolokun.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran, N Adeolokun, E Griffin, P Ahki, M Healy, JCarty, C Blade; P McCabe, T McCartney, C Carey, Q Roux, J Cannon, C Gallagher, J Butler, J Muldoon

Replacements: S Delahunt, C O’Donnell, F Bealham, G Thornbury, P Boyle, J Mitchell, C Ronaldson, D Leader