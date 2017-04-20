Chelsea lead Tottenham by 4 points in the race for the Premier League title and the two London clubs meet in the semi finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

So it's perhaps appropriate that 8 of the 11 players in the PFA Team of the Year are from the Pensioners and Spurs.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku are the other players to make it, in a team which reads:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Tottenham), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), David Luiz (Chelsea), Danny Rose (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

Strikers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Romelu Lukaku (Everton).

What do you think?

There is no Manchester City representation and it's strange that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez were shortlisted for the player of the year award, but are not in the team, while Alli is in the team, but not shortlisted, although he is likely to win the Young Player of the Year gong.