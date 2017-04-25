Chelsea are back on the front foot in the race for the Premier League crown.

Antonio Conte’s team recorded 4-2 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The win came courtesy of goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Diego Costa.

Costa and Hazard combined to open the scoring with just five minutes played, as the Belgian blasted the ball into the back of the net for his 15th League goal of the season.

Southampton were level before the half hour mark. Oriol Romeo tapped in from close range to score against his old team, but the Saints were trailing again by the break.

Gary Cahill drove home a brave header with just seconds of the first half remaining.

Costa doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute with another header.

It was the former Atletico Madrid star’s 50th Premier League goal.

He scored his second of the night with two minutes remaining, starting and finishing a move.

It put beyond doubt a result that moves Chelsea 7 points clear of Spurs at the top of the table, despite Ryan Bertrand's late consolation goal for Southampton.