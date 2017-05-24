Chelsea have cancelled Sunday's planned victory parade following security advice after Monday's Manchester terror attack. Antonio Conte and the players had planned an open top bus tour to show off the Premier League trophy and possibly the FA Cup should they beat Arsenal in Saturday's final at Wembley.

A statement on Chelsea's official website said: "everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration.

"We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

"Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London."

The club added: "Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack."