The gap remains four points, but Chelsea are another step closer to the title.

The Blues can almost smell the trophy after a 3-0 win away to Everton, and their celebrations when the full time whistle went at Goodison Park suggests they know they’re almost there.

With four games to go, and what appears to be an easier run-in that Spurs, Antonio Conte’s side would have to really bottle it from here if they’re to hand the title to their London rivals.

Their three goal victory at Goodison wasn’t as straight forward as the scoreline suggests though. At times in the first half they showed their nerves, with Romelu Lukaku coming close to scoring on three separate occasions.

However, those nerves settled when Pedro rifled in the opener on 65 minutes. He found space on the edge of the box to curl a wonder-strike into the top corner.

Man of the match, @ChelseaFC's Pedro

65 touches

43 passes, 79% accuracy

1 chance created

1 shot - his 12th goal this season, 8th in PL pic.twitter.com/gVxxQ3vMSB — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 30, 2017

And they saw out the victory in comfort, with Gary Cahill and Willian both on target in the final 12 minutes.

Cahill says it's a huge step towards winning the title.

That left seven between Chelsea and Spurs, but despite that Spurs showed no signs of bottling under the pressure, giving White Hart Lane a fitting North London derby send-off.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side promptly got back to within four of the leaders, and even if they fail to catch Chelsea, they can take solace in the fact that they’ll finish ahead of Arsenal in the league for the first time in 22 years.

Despite dominating the first half, Spurs had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline at the break. However, two goals in two minutes just after half time sent them on their way. First, Dele Alli scrambled in a rebound after Christian Eriksen’s shot was parried by Cech, before Harry Kane tucked away a penalty, after being taken down by Gabriel.

If Spurs are to make Chelsea sweat, their best chance is this Friday night away to West Ham. A win will see them move within one point of the top, which Chelsea will have to stew on for three days before welcoming Middlesbrough to Stamford Bridge on the following Monday.

Three points in the final north London derby at White Hart Lane, that deserves a hug from Mauricio! #COYS pic.twitter.com/agIiSlrb8G — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2017

In the surprising result of the day Manchester City had to twice come from behind to draw 2-2 away to Middlesbrough.

Former City striker Alvaro Negredo put the strugglers in front shortly before the break, curling a beautiful left-footed shot from the edge of the area into the top corner, but City were level just after the hour, Sergio Aguero scoring from the penalty spot.

Callum Chambers had Middlesbrough leading once again soon after, before Gabriel Jesus rescued a draw for City on 84 minutes, with a powerful header to the bottom corner.

Pep Guardiola can now officially not win at least one trophy in a season for the first time in his managerial career.



Reality check. pic.twitter.com/ybLh9yZmqr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 30, 2017

City’s frustration will have come as a relief to Manchester United, who were also held 1-1 against Swansea at Old Trafford

For the 10th time at home this season United had to settle for a point, and remain one back from City in fifth place.

While the draw frustrated United, it’s a vital point for Paul Clement’s side, who close within two of 17th place Hull.

A stunning Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick 10 minutes from time gave Swansea a deserved point, after Wayne Rooney’s penalty put United in front on the stroke of half time.

Marcus Rashford fell under the challenge of Lukasz Fabianski in the area, but while there was contact, it looked very soft, with Fabianski pulling out of the challenge at the last second.

There were also fresh injury problems for Mourinho to deal with, after Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly both limped off.