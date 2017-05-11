Chelsea have reported a clean bill of health ahead of Friday night’s pivotal Premier League match at West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues will be crowned champions for the 6th time if they beat the Baggies at the Hawthorns.

N'Golo Kante was a doubt for the match having sat out Monday's 3-nil win over Middlesbrough, but the PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year appears to have overcome his thigh injury.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has promised a tough challenge, but his team have earned just two points from their last six matches and have the worst record in the top flight since the start of April.

The Baggies have warned they will throw out any Chelsea fans found in the home section, so the team could become champions in front of just 3,000 visiting supporters.

The Londoners have three games to clinch the title, but manager Antonio Conte has no interest in waiting until Monday’s game against Watford.