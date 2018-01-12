We're back after last weekend's FA Cup action and a lot has happened since our last show on New Year's Day. Virgil van Dijk scored on his Liverpool debut, Phillipe Coutinho has joined Barcelona for €160 million, a war of words between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte has gone to a different level, VAR was used for an FA Cup game and League Cup game and Martin O'Neill has been heavily linked with the Stoke job after Mark Hughes was sacked last weekend.

Chelsea v Leicester

Our commentary game on Premier League Live with Sky Sports comes from Stamford Bridge in a meeting of the last two clubs to lift the league title go head to head. Chelsea have started 2018 with three draws and Antonio Conte must be concerned about Alvaro Morata's lack of form over the last couple of weeks. Morata scored six goals in his first six league appearances for Chelsea but has netted only four times in his 13 top flight games since.

The reigning champions will go second in the league if they win this weekend because Manchester United don't play until Monday night. Leicester don't have a good record against Chelsea, having lost nine of their last 11 league matches against them. The Foxes beat Chelsea 2-1 at the King Power Stadium in December 2015 which proved to be Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of the Blues.

Leicester climbed up the table when Claude Puel came in but their progress has stalled a little, especially after a 3-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace but Leicester did beat Huddersfield 3-0 in their last league game.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box for us at Stamford Bridge.

Former Shelbourne midfielder Stuey Byrne is this week's guest in the Boot Room. He'll be looking back on the 2004 Champions League campaign which saw Shels take on Deportivo La Coruna at Lansdowne Road. Stuey reflects on how they progressed through the qualifying rounds, including a famous win over Hajduk Split at Tolka Park:

Stuey also talks about how his role changed in the team for the European games under Pat Fenlon. He was asked to protect the back four so he wouldn't be able to get forward as much as he did when he played domestic games.

Stuey recalls the night they played Deportivo in Lansdowne Road and the specific job he had that night:

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6 pm on Today FM