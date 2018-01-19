Brighton manager Chris Hughton's long search for a striker has come to an end with the acquisition of Dutchman Jürgen Locadia for a club record transfer fee.

The Premier League club have signed the 24-year-old from PSV Eindhoven on a four-and-half-year deal for a reported fee of just under €16 million.

"We are delighted to have signed Jurgen, and pleased to welcome him to the club," Hughton told the club website.



"He is a player we have been aware of for sometime, and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type. He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward, with a real eye for goal and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season. Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division, and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League."

Locadia has scored 9 times in 15 Eredivisie matches while he has also contributed 6 assists this season, his sixth term since breaking into the PSV senior team. He fired in a hat-trick on his league debut as an 18-year-old substitute in a 6-0 win over VVV-Venlo in 2012/13.



He helped PSV win the Eredivisie title in 2015 and 2016, playing alongside Brighton midfielder Davy Propper; and won the Dutch Super Cup in 2015 and 2016. Locadia has a total of 45 goals and 34 assists from 82 Eredivisie starts and 45 substitute appearances.