Manager Chris Hughton has been rewarded for his brilliant achievement in keeping Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League by being given a contract extension.

The former Republic of Ireland international's new deal will keep him at the club until June 2021.

The Seagulls were languishing in the English Championship when Hughton took over in December 2014 and after saving them from relegation, he narrowly missed out on automatic promotion by goal difference the following season before losing out to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs with an injury depleted squad.

There were no such problems in the next term as Brighton achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League for the first time, with three matches to spare.

Hughton guided the club to a 15th place finish in their first ever Premier League season and today he expressed his happiness with the new deal.

“I’m delighted to have extended my time with the club, and I would like to thank the chairman, the board, my staff and everyone at the club, including our fans, for the support we’ve had in achieving our aims.



“The set-up in terms of the training ground and excellent facilities, and the professionalism of all the staff across the club gives us a platform and creates an excellent environment for us to work on a daily basis - and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their efforts this season."

The 59-year-old is well aware of how difficult it will be to keep the club in the top flight again next season.



“Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress - but once we’ve had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018/19.”