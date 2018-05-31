Dublin manager Jim Gavin has received a timely boost with the news that Cian O’Sullivan is back on the training pitch this week.

The veteran defender has stepped up his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered during their Allianz League final win over Kerry.

The Kilmacud Crokes man was desperately unlucky as he separated his shoulder during his first appearance for the Boys in Blue in 2018. The injury required a lengthy post surgery rehab period.

The problem kept O’Sullivan out of Dublin’s championship opener against Wicklow on May 27th, but the man himself says he’s wining his race to be fit.

Dublin face Longford in the Leinster SFC semi-final, O’Sullivan is delighted to be edging closer to a comeback but stopped short on putting a definitive date on his return to play:

“Fighting fit is right", he told OffTheBall.com on Thursday.

"Rehab is going really well over the last couple of weeks, its probably been 10 or 11 weeks at this stage.

“I’m back playing a bit of ball, just trying to get match fitness up now so I don’t want to put a definitive end date on it.

“As you go through each game of the championship you’re going to take it week by week game by game so really taking that approach with it and doing all I can in terms of the rehab and its going well thus far so hopefully shortly I’ll be back playing.”