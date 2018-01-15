Munster flanker Ciara Griffin has been confirmed as the new Ireland captain ahead of the 2018 Six Nations Championship.



Griffin, who takes over from World Cup skipper Claire Molly, has won 17 international caps since making her debut against Wales during the 2016 Six Nations while she also helped her province in winning this season's Inter-Pro title in December.

"I'm delighted to have been asked by Adam to captain the side," Griffin commented after it was confirmed she had got the armband. "I feel so proud to represent my country, and to captain the side is the ultimate honour.



"We have gotten through a lot of work over the last number of camps and things are shaping up well ahead of the Six Nations getting underway. With the new coaching team and some new players involved, alongside those with lots of international experience, I'm really looking forward to kicking things off over in France in a few weeks' time."

Ireland get their campaign off to a start against Les Bleus at the Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, a game that probably can't come quick enough for the players after their disappointing World Cup showing last Summer.

New head coach Adam Griggs will also be eager to see what the team can achieve under his guidance and he believes he has chosen the right woman to lead them through his debut Championship campaign.



"Having watched all of the interprovincial games, as well as reviewing Ireland's games from the past couple of seasons - Ciara stood out to me as a natural leader. What's clear to me is that she is hugely passionate about pulling on the red jersey of Munster and the green jersey of Ireland and every time she takes the field, not only does she give everything she has, she also has the ability to help others lift their game when needed.



"Having worked with her during Ireland camps over the past number of months, I have been really impressed with her work ethic, her attention to detail and how she engages with the other members of the squad and I'm looking forward to seeing her take on the captaincy role and leading from the front."