The knockout stages of the Champions League gets underway this evening. Manchester City and Tottenham are both in action and both are away from home for the first leg of their last 16 ties. Premier League leaders City are in Switzerland to face FC Basel while Spurs have travelled to Turin to face Italian champions Juventus. Here's a breakdown of some of the numbers going into both ties.

Juventus v Tottenham

- This will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs.

- Juventus' record in the last 16 of the competition is won 5 lost 3.

- Twelve months ago they beat FC Porto 3-0 on aggregate at this stage (2-0 away, 1-0 home) having lost to Bayern Munich at the same stage in 2014/15 (2-2 home, 2-4 away after extra time).

- At home in this season's competition, Juve have beaten Olympiacos 2-0 and Sporting Lisbon 2-1 and drawn 0-0 with Barca.

- The Italian champions are unbeaten at home in UEFA competition in 26 games (W16 D10) with their last defeat coming at the hands of Bayern (2-0) in April 2013.

- That is their only European defeat in 31 matches at the Juventus Stadium (W19 D11).

- Tottenham's only previous experience in the last 16 was in 2011 when they overcame AC Milan 1-0 on aggregate (1-0 away, 0-0 home).

- Mauricio Pochettino's side collected seven points from their two away games in Group H, winning 3-0 at APOEL FC

and 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund either side of a 1-1 draw away to Real Madrid on matchday three.

- Spurs are one of four teams still unbeaten in this season's Champions League, alongside Barcelona, Besiktas and Liverpool.

- Spurs have won only four of their last 14 European away matches (D4 L6).

- Tottenham's 15 fixtures against Italian teams have ended W5 D6 L4 (W1 D3 L4 in Italy).

FC Basel v Manchester City

- This will be the first competitive meeting between Basel and Manchester City.

- This is Basel's third appearance in the last 16.

- In 2011/12 they beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the home first leg but they went on to lose 7-0 away which was their biggest defeat in UEFA club competition.

- In 2014/15, Basel drew 1-1 at home to FC Porto but suffered another heavy away defeat, going down 4-0 in Portugal.

- Basel have already enjoyed success against a Manchester club in this season's competition, beating Manchester United 1-0 in Switzerland on matchday five having lost 3-0 at Old Trafford in the opening round of games.

- Basel have lost only six of their last 25 European home games since the start of 2013/14.

- Overall their record against English clubs is W7 D8 L13 (W6 D3 L5 at home).

- Manchester City have played in four previous last 16 ties.

- City have won only one of their six away games in the Champions League knockout stages (D1 L4).

- Last season Pep Guardiola's side lost on away goals to AS Monaco (5-3 home, 1-3 away), their third defeat at this stage.

- Their only last-16 success was a 3-1 aggregate victory against Dynamo Kiev in 2015/16 (3-1 away, 0-0 home).

- The 2015/16 campaign is the only previous occasion City won their UEFA Champions League group and also the

only time they won the subsequent round of 16 tie.

- This is City's first tie against Swiss opposition.