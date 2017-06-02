Neighbourly rivaly. Hard to beat in an Irish context. It's sporting. It has a bit of bite but overall it's respectful.

Whether it's through employment, education or on a social level there is plenty interaction between Clare and Limerick folk on a daily basis but it will have an additional spark in the coming days ahead of the 2017 meeting of the senior hurlers of both counties in their Munster semi final.

Both teams are under new management this year. John Kiely leads Limerick into the championship for the first time while Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor take charge of Clare.

The banner finished fifth in division 1A in this year’s Allianz League (two wins, three defeats) before beating Dublin in a relegation play-off, while the shannonsiders finished third in 1B with three wins and two defeats.

They beat Cork in the quarter-final before losing to Galway in the semi-final where does that leave Limerick then?

Clare meanwhile are seeking their first win in the Munster championship since beating Waterford in the 2013 quarter-final. They lost to Cork in 2014, to Limerick in 2015 and to Waterford last year.

No wonder Brendan Bugler can't wait to hit the field this weekend!

I caught up with him ahead of the match.

Limerick lost their opening Munster game against Tipperary last year, having beaten Clare in 2015, Tipperary in 2014 and 2013 and will be lead out this weekend by Garyspillane clubman James Ryan. Just for the record he has no nickname (according to himself) unlike other families in the area. There are so many Ryans in that part of the country the postman has to work hard to make sure mail gets to the right people.

James is a GAA games promotion officer in Limerick and is more than ready for Sundays battle.

Throw in time in Thurles on Sunday is 4.00. Throw in time for Championship Sunday where we'll liik ahead is 9am this Sunday.