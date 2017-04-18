Former Republic of Ireland international Colin Healy has announced his retirement from football. The 37 year old spent the last three seasons at Cork City in his second spell at the club.

The Cork native started his professional career at Celtic and it was during that time he received his first international cap. Healy represented the Boys in Green on 13 occasions and scored his one and only goal in a 3-0 friendly win away to Finland in August 2002. He was also very close to joining up with Mick McCarthy's World Cup squad in 2002 as part of the Saipan saga but it never materialised.

The Ballincollig also had spells with Sunderland, Livingston, Barnsley, Ipswich and Falkirk. Healy had the misfortune of breaking his leg twice during his spell at Sunderland.

Healy won a Scottish Premier League title with Celtic as well as the Scottish Cup and he was has two FAI Cup winners medals from his time at Cork City.

And when you mention Colin Healy and Cork City it would be rude not to have a look at this great goal against St. Pats: