First Jim Stynes. Then Tadhg Kennelly. We've had several Irish in between and since the Kerry man famously did a jig following Sydney Swans Australian Football League Premiership win.

Surpassing the achievements of both will be some feat if that is even possible.

The latest Irishman who is the talk of the AFL, is Colin O Riordan after fans Down Under got a look at what he brings to the party at the weekend.

The ex Tipperary footballer impressed on his AFL debut for the Sydney Swans in a six-point victory over North Melbourne.

O'Riordan drew praise in Australia for his performance in the Round 17 fixture, catching six marks and making 17 disposals throughout.

The Premier native also executed five tackles in the 16.8 (104) to 15.8 (98) win with the Sydney club naming him as one of their top performers in the contest.

Nice acknowledgement from the club on such an important weekend for him.

Colin O’Riordan’s debut:



17 disposals @ 81%

6 marks - 1 contested

5 tackles



Played his role and his family must be very proud 🙌#goswans 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HwDZ3OFysy — Swans Central (@swanscentral) July 15, 2018

The Swans are currently in fourth place on the AFL ladder, four points behind the leaders Richmond.

O'Riordan comes from the JK Brackens club and joined the Swans as an international rookie in 2015.

An All-Ireland winner at minor level a month before his 16th birthday in 2011 and an All-Star nominee in his debut season with the Tipperary seniors in 2014, the JK Bracken’s man created a significant impression at the end of his first season Down Under.

He played for the reserves team in his first year in Oz and his performances earned him a spot on North East Australian Football League Team of the Year.

There are so many aspects to consider when you move abroad. Homesickness. Downtime. Building a network of solid mates. Even then injury could rob you of your dream of making it as a professional.

So far so good for Colin. Here's to many more chapters lad.