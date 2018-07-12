England are preparing for a World cup third placed playoff against Belgium on Saturday instead of a World Cup final against France on Sunday.

Their hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time since 1966 came to an end with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in Moscow.

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal in the 109th minute.

England - in their first World Cup semi-final since they were beaten on penalties by West Germany at Italia '90 - were given the perfect start through Kieran Trippier's 20-yard free-kick after only five minutes.

But Ivan Perisic's 68th-minute equaliser sent the match into extra time and Croatia kept their cool to advance to the final in Moscow against France on Sunday.

Despite the 800 years and on a day when Harry and Megan visited GAA HQ I had a confession to make!

Sympathy for England. Had the chances to win it. — Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) July 11, 2018

Not everyone was buying it though!

Ur phones been hacked Paul.... — eamonn mckenna (@eamonnmckenna36) July 11, 2018

Thankfully our relationship with the Old Enemy has moved into the realm of good natured humour now and it was in evidence in Kildare.

Waiting for 🚂 at 6:20am, just 3 of us on platform & tannoy suddenly blasts Three 🦁s 'It's Coming Home, it's Comin....' b4 interrupted by sarcastic voice saying 'Yeah......to FRANCE!' 🤣We're still crying! Tx to my fav man in @IrishRail. Gotta ❤️ Ireland gotta ❤️ #WorldCup — cliona foley (@ponyyelof) July 12, 2018

Whatever your views on him Roy Keane's great for a heated tv debate either involving him or not.

He was slated in some quarters for bringing our neighbours down to earth.

Yes Roy Keane, saying what every Scottish, Welsh and Irish football fan was thinking #ENG pic.twitter.com/zpkbFMxB4H — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Gordon Strachan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@weeGordieStrach) July 11, 2018

What will we be talking/tweeting/debating next week when it's all over? Oh ya. Love Island!