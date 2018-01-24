Michael Conlan has relocated from America to London to team up with trainer Adam Booth. The Belfast boxer had been working with Manny Robles as he opened up his professional career with five wins from five. The 2012 Olympic medallist joins fellow Irish boxers Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett in the Booth camp.

It’s a pleasure to announce that I will now be trained by @boxingbooth looking forward to a great journey together towards world titles! #TheConlanRevolution pic.twitter.com/l8ajq150ov — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) January 24, 2018

Conlan is due back in the ring in New York on St. Patrick's Day and will continue to be promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank so the only thing that has changed is his trainer. The 26 year old featherweight is expected to fight in Belfast in 2018 after his bout in March. Conlan follows Jason Quigley from the US after the Donegal native also left Robles to relocate to Sheffield in order to work with Dominic Ingle.