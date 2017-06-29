Cork City's first outing in Europe got off to a great start in Estonia. John Caulfield's side, unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this season, beat Levadia Talinn 2-0 in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Garry Buckley opened the scoring for the Leesiders in the 43rd minute not long after Levadia had defender Tabi Manga sent off for a second yellow card:

Steven Beattie doubled the lead in the 82nd minute with a stunning strike to put Cork firmly in the driving seat heading into next week's second leg at Turners Cross.