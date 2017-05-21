Oh Munster championship! Oh how we've missed you!

It hasn't been a classic couple of years for the small ball down in Munster, with Tipperary winning back to back titles at a stroll in 2015 and 2016.

However, it's come back swinging today, after Cork dethroned the All-Ireland champions in an absolute thriller at Semple Stadium.

Kieran Kingston handed three players their championship debuts, and two others their first starts, and it paid off in style, as they stunned the champions by 2-27 to 1-26.

The sides shared 30 points in the first half, before Shane Kingston - son of manager Kieran - struck the first real blow early in the second period, as his shot squeezed in under Darren Gleeson for the game's first goal.

With 15 minutes to play though, it looked like Tipp were going to rescue themselves, John McGrath firing into the top corner. That sent the Premier in front, but Cork didn't panic, and regained their one point advantage heading down the stretch.

And with just minutes left, Michael Cahalane drove the ball past Gleeson for the clincher, as Cork advanced to a semi-final with Waterford.

Not bad for a team apparently in crisis!

In the Ulster football championship Donegal have secured their place in the last four, beating Antrim by 3-19 to 1-9 in Ballybofey.

Jamie Brennan, Paddy McGrath and Paddy McBrearty have grabbed the Donegal goals.

Mayo booked a Connacht semi final against Galway,

Brothers Diarmuid and Cillian O'Connor both found the net in a 2-14 to 11 points win against Sligo at MacHale Park.

Dublin are going to face Carlow in the Leinster quarters. Carlow caused a shock to beat Wexford by 2-17 to 2-13 in their preliminary round match this afternoon.

Laois will play Kildare in the quarters after 4-15 to 16 point thrashing of Longford, while Louth beat Wicklow by 1-19 to 1-14 at Parnell Park to set up a meeting with Meath.