Cork 1-25 Clare 1-20

Cork are the Munster Senior Hurling champions for a 53rd time after a recording a five point win over Clare in Thurles. The Rebels were ahead in the first minute when Alan Cadogan scored the first point of the game and Kieran Kingston's side were never behind. Cadogan found the net for Cork in the 12th minute not long after Clare almost scored a goal of their own when Cathal Malone's kicked effort came off the post.

The Banner were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute when Shane O'Donnell was fouled but Tony Kelly could only manage a point. Cork went in at half time with a five point lead and were in control until Conor McGrath's goal in the 55th minute reduced the gap to three points.

Tony Kelly's point a minute later made it a two point game but just like against Tipperary and Waterford earlier in their Munster campaign, Cork had the answers. The Rebels finished the game stronger and were able to see out the win to seal a place in an All Ireland semi final next month while Clare must regroup for a quarter-final in two weeks time.

The two counties also met in the Minor final - Cork won by 4-21 to 16 points.