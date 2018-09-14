A record breaking 46 thousand went through the turnstiles 12 months ago at Croke Park for the Ladies Football All Ireland finals and the sport's governing body is hoping to break the 50k barrier this weekend.

The TG4 junior, intermediate and senior All-Ireland champions will be decided this Sunday in whats set to be one of the biggest sports fixtures in Europe this weekend.

First on the triple-bill at Croke Park is the meeting of Louth and Limerick in the junior decider at 11.45am, a game that is a repeat of the 2010 junior final between the counties.

Following that, at 1.45pm, it’s 2017 runners-up Tyrone against Meath for the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup for the honour of being crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions.

And at 4pm, it’s champions Dublin and Cork in another TG4 All-Ireland senior final.

The counties previously met in the 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016 senior finals, with Cork winning on all four occasions.

Last year Dublin claimed just their second All-Ireland Senior title with victory over Mayo but their recent record against Cork is not occupying the minds of this years panel according to Niamh McEvoy.

Clonakilty's Martina O brien says the rebelettes cant count on history for any help this weekend against Baile Atha Cliath.

Marie Hickey, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, is excited about the weekend ahead.

“The TG4 All-Ireland Finals at Croke Park are the pinnacle of our championship season – and these are three games to savour. Cork and Dublin is the renewal of an old rivalry in the Senior Final while Tyrone and Meath have provided some thrilling and entertaining football during their respective Intermediate campaigns. The Junior Final will bring back memories of 2010, when Limerick and Louth also competed for the West County Hotel Cup.

“The road to Croke Park has enthralled each and every one of us, with highs and lows along the way. We’ve had a great season of Championship action to date and the three Finals that lie in store will see our 2018 champions crowned.''

All three games will be broadcast live on TG4 starting with the Junior Final which gets underway at 11.45am.

The Intermediate Final throws in at 1.45pm while the Senior Final will have a 4.00pm start.

It's also a festival of Ladies Football in the capital this weekend.

The All-Ireland Club Sevens, featuring 70 teams, take place in St Sylvester’s GAA Club Malahide and Naomh Mearnóg GAA Club, Portmarnock, on Saturday 15th of September with teams from all over Ireland and Britain and, for the first time, an Asian team (Singapore Gaelic Lions) will compete.