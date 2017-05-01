Leinster head coach says he isn't ruling out the possibility of both Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney returning to action before the end of the season, but says time isn't on their side.

Both player have been out of action since undergoing surgeries at the end of the Six Nations. Kearney had a minor knee procedure, before going on to have a bicep problem corrected, while Heaslip remains out with the lower back problem which caused him to withdraw from Ireland's team to play England at the last minute.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says that if both players come through their rehab without issue, they could be in line to feature latter stages of the PRO12, but did put a caveat on it by adding that this was a a best-case-scenario.

With neither player up to match speed, rushing them back too early could just cause their injuries to flare up once again, and he's eager not to force the issue and have his players go back under the knife. Week to week is his prognosis.

Things do look better for Sean O'Brien though. The flanker last played for Leinster in their Champions Cup quarter final against Wasps at the start of April, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of their recent games against the Ospreys, Connacht, Clermont and Glasgow.

Cullen says he's "pretty optimistic" that O'Brien will be available for their knockout games in the PRO12, with their semi final scheduled for Friday May 19th at the RDS.

The Tullow Tank is back running, but given O'Brien's serious hamstring issues in the past, Leinster's medical staff are being deliberately cautious with his rehab. However, Cullen does seem relatively pleased with his progress.

"He’s getting closer but I can’t be definitive over whether it’s next week or the week after. I’d be pretty optimistic but again I’m not sure"