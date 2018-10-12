Anthony Daly is staying tight lipped amid links to the vacant Dublin job.

The Herald report that the county committee have been given authority to appoint a successor without a full meeting of the board.

Mattie Kenny, Anthony Cunningham and Daly are on the three man shortlist for the gig.

Asked by RTÉ if he was interested in the top job in Dublin hurling Daly said: “Yeah, but sitting on the couch here has a huge appeal and writing for the Examiner has a huge appeal. You can criticise everybody!

“I’ve six years done in Dublin and three in Clare. You’d be wondering would you have that hunger ever again. I haven’t thought about it.”

Speculation is mounting that Daly could be set to make a sensational return to the Dublin hurling set-up.

Off The Ball understands that Dalo is set to meet with Dublin County Committee Chairman Sean Shanley early next week, the former Clare man helped Dublin win their first Leinster title since 1961 when they lifted the Bob O'Keefe cup in 2013.

He also won the Allianz League in 2011. Mattie Kenny is on the shortlist for the second time, he put his name forward to succeed Ger Cunningham but was ultimately passed over in favour of Pat Gilroy.

Gilroy's tenure included a number of positive displays in the Leinster round robin, despite defeat in games to Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway.